Two escape with minor injuries, as ‘veranda’ collapses

Kaieteur News – Two construction workers reportedly ‘missed death’ on Monday after a concrete ‘veranda’ from an apartment building under construction came crashing down on them.

The worksite accident took place during the morning hours at the building’s location on Garnett Street, Kitty.

Neighbours recalled hearing screams, as a huge slab of concrete collapsed from one of the top floors of the building and reportedly fell on two workers.

They were assisted out of the ruble and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Hospital sources related that they sustained minor injuries to their head and knees.

The neighbours described the concrete slab that fell on them as a veranda with grill rails. However, Kaieteur News was told that it was just part of the building’s design and not a veranda.