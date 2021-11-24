Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic to return February 19 – 20

– Tournament launch set for December 10

Kaieteur News – Following a two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19, the ‘Rawle Toney’ 3X3 Classic will make a return on February 19 – 20, 2022, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Exciting, urban and innovative, 3X3 is inspired by several forms of ‘streetball’ played worldwide and is considered the world’s number one urban team sport.

Organiser, Rawle Toney, made the announcement yesterday, while adding that complete details surrounding the tournament will be made available at the launching of the event on Friday December 10, also at the country’s premier indoor facility.“I’m very excited to announce the return of the tournament, especially taking into consideration the development of 3X3 basketball since I would’ve hosted the inaugural event in November of 2019,” Toney shared in a release.

Sixteen teams will be vying for a winner’s purse of $600,000, as Toney highlighted that the 100% blossom of the prize money is in keeping with the evolution of basketball’s shortest format.

“3X3 basketball is now an Olympic sport and made its debut at the 32nd Olympiad. We would’ve seen FIBA placing more emphasis on it as well, so it was only right that we do the same in Guyana, to not only entice players in and out of Guyana, but fans as well,” Toney added.

The Sport Journalist also stated, the tournament this year has received an endorsement from FIBA, and will be held under the guidelines set-out by the sport’s global body commendation.

The tournament, he said, is now featured on FIBA’s 3×3 website (www.fiba3x3.com), and encouraged players to use the platform to register and create their player profile.

He added that the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), would’ve also given their blessings will be responsible for the technical aspect of the event.

“Some countries from the Caribbean are also showing interest in participating next year because, as it stands, participation at FIBA-endorsed tournaments would give the players and the country points, which are added to their FIBA Rankings. This helps in the country’s placing in the draw for major tournaments,” Toney revealed.

As it relates to sponsorship, Toney pointed out that all of the previous sponsors have already signalled their intention of returning, adding, “Of course, with a larger undertaking this year, I’ve already reached out to other companies to come on board; many of which are favourable of doing so.”

Toney said the country’s National COVID-19 Task Force will set the guidelines for the event, as the organiser promises a safe environment.