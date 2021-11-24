Providence and Ruimveldt police stations to be completed by February 2022

Kaieteur News – The Providence and Ruimveldt police stations, which are being constructed for a total of $124 million, are expected to be completed by February of 2022.

Construction commenced on the Providence police station which costs $65 million, and the Ruimveldt police station which costs $59 million earlier this year. Though there is still a reasonable time span for the completion of these projects, the project engineer, Narendra Guyadin, stated that they are seeking to push up the deadline to February next year, which is before the designated finish time.

The Ministry of Finance’s Midyear report revealed that a sum of $567 million was spent on the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of police infrastructure.

It was stated in the report that a total of $830M has been budgeted for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Providence, Ruimveldt, Cove and John, Albion, Whim, Parika, and Wismar police stations, among others.

It should be noted that the sum of $15.3B has been allocated to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the 2021 National Budget, of which $95M will be used to resuscitate Community Policing Groups to help them to strengthen neighbourhood patrols and visibility.