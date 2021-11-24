Latest update November 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Providence and Ruimveldt police stations to be completed by February 2022

Nov 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Providence and Ruimveldt police stations, which are being constructed for a total of $124 million, are expected to be completed by February of 2022.
Construction commenced on the Providence police station which costs $65 million, and the Ruimveldt police station which costs $59 million earlier this year. Though there is still a reasonable time span for the completion of these projects, the project engineer, Narendra Guyadin, stated that they are seeking to push up the deadline to February next year, which is before the designated finish time.
The Ministry of Finance’s Midyear report revealed that a sum of $567 million was spent on the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of police infrastructure.
It was stated in the report that a total of $830M has been budgeted for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Providence, Ruimveldt, Cove and John, Albion, Whim, Parika, and Wismar police stations, among others.
It should be noted that the sum of $15.3B has been allocated to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the 2021 National Budget, of which $95M will be used to resuscitate Community Policing Groups to help them to strengthen neighbourhood patrols and visibility.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Boxing team off to PanAm Games, Ninvalle expresses confidence

Boxing team off to PanAm Games, Ninvalle expresses confidence

Nov 24, 2021

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) team is off to the PanAm Games which is set for Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5. President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, who is also the National...
Read More
Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic to return February 19 – 20

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic to return February 19 –...

Nov 24, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Nov 24, 2021

Junior PanAm Games Table Tennis Coach very confident of success in Colombia

Junior PanAm Games Table Tennis Coach very...

Nov 24, 2021

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13 football ends in stalemate

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13...

Nov 23, 2021

GASA meets with Sports Minister Ramson Jr.

GASA meets with Sports Minister Ramson Jr.

Nov 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]