Lack of equipment, personnel hamper healthcare delivery in Regions 2 and 10

Latest update November 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Regional Government Medical Officers (GMO), for Regions 2 and 10, who wished to remain anonymous, said yesterday that a lack of equipment and medical personnel is hampering healthcare delivery at hospitals in these two areas.
“We do not have equipment, we do not have technicians,” the GMO told Kaieteur News.
The Region Ten GMO pointed out that the Mabaruma and New Amsterdam hospitals, along with the Lethem Regional hospital do not have the capability to respond to these emergencies in a timely manner. However, he further explained that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) is also experiencing this issue.
In terms of ambulances, Region Ten has only two presently; one for COVID-19 patients, and the other for Accident and Emergency response only. He further explained that the oxygen cylinders cannot fit in the ambulances due to their size.
“So we only have one [ambulance]. It’s old. Sometimes it breaks down, sometimes we send patients [in it], when they come back in the ambulance, sometimes the ambulance would break down on the Highway,” she said this was her experience during her tenure at the hospital, before she later transferred to Region Two.
Both GMOs posited that the problem is worse than before, “We do not have pressure machines…Sometimes when I used to work in an emergency, and they get no sugar machine or pulse oximeters. Imagine one of the critical things is getting the oxygen situation right in COVID patients, so depending on the oxygen situation and what you need to give to the patients…We have a few nurses, because no one wants to work at the COVID-19 hospital; because they do not get no risk allowance the nurses do not want to go with the patients,” they noted.
Nevertheless, the GMOs are calling on the Health Ministry to address this matter immediately before it gets even worse.
Nov 24, 2021The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) team is off to the PanAm Games which is set for Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5. President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, who is also the National...
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will give Ravi Dev some advice and I hope he remembers it always. It is going on to 33 years I am... more
Kaieteur News – The President should not be meeting with contractors. He is a political figure and his job is to ensure... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]