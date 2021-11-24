“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Mohabir receives bat from Cricket zone USA

Kaieteur News – Sixteen-year-old Transports Sports Club all-rounder Alvin Mohabir was presented of an E4 brand bat from the “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project. The brand is owned by Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone, USA.

Alvin grew up in Kitty and started playing cricket at eight and made his Guyana U-15 debut in 2019. He was selected for the Regional U-17 tournament which was cancelled due the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Off-spinner Mohabir was set to make his regional under19 debut but due to Covid, the tournament was also cancelled.

He was belatedly selected to CWI trials conducted for possible selection to the West Indies team to participate in 2022 Youth World Cup to be held in the Caribbean.

The simple ceremony was graced by CWI Director and President of the East Coast, Demerara and Guyana Cricket Boards, Bissoondyal Singh.

The recently elected GCB President praised the initiative, congratulated those who have benefited so far and thanked the persons who have made this possible.

Singh, who in 1987 toured Suriname with a Demerara U-19 team, added he campaigned for the Presidency on the platform of accountability, transparency and fairness to all.

The former GCC leg-spinner assured all cricketers that they must not be worried about selection once they produce consistently good performances.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Anil Beharry, a former Berbice Senior Inter-county left-handed all-all-rounder and long serving administrator, said that he personally followed Mohabir’s career and was always impressed with his level of maturity, skills and discipline and will continue to support him and others through this project.

Mohabir was grateful for the bat while thanking his family and coach Shawn Massiah for the role they have played in his career so far.

This project is a joint venture between Kishan Das of the USA and Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

To date, seventeen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, six bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry or Kishan. Beharry and Das thanked Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, RavinHarkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin and Huburn Evans for support of the programme.

More distribution will be done as Gear is received from the USA and there is an ease in the Covid 19 pandemic. (Sean Devers)