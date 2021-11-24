Canter driver charged for allegedly causing death of couple

Latest update November 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old canter driver was on Monday charged with causing the death of a Linden couple last Thursday, along the Caledonia Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
The defendant, Carl Craig of lot 150 Public Road, Soesdyke, EBD, made his court appearance at the Diamond Magistrate Court.
Principal Magistrate, Judy Ann Latchman charged him with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and he pleaded not guilty to both.
He was placed on $500,000 bail for each count of the charge and is expected to make his next appearance in court on December 15, 2021.
Carl Craig found himself in hot water after his canter collided head-on with the car Lloyd and Onica Valcin were travelling in, along the Caledonia Public Road around 14:45Hrs last Thursday.
As result, the driver of the car, Lloyd Valcin, 42, and his wife Onica Valcin, 32, of Wisroc, Linden, Region Ten, were killed. A third person, a passenger, who was travelling with the couple, Shaquel Williams, 20, was left nursing severe head and body injuries.
Police believe that Craig was driving recklessly that day and allegedly caused the accident.
Investigators reported that Craig was driving north along the Western side of the road and as he was approaching a land fill site a sand truck reversed into his path.
Instead of slowing down or stopping, he allegedly pulled over to the eastern side of the road to drive around the sand truck, but ended up in the path of the oncoming car the couple was travelling in.
