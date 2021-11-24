Boxing team off to PanAm Games, Ninvalle expresses confidence

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) team is off to the PanAm Games which is set for Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, who is also the National Sports Commission (NSC) Director of Sport, was happy with the preparation of the team and was hopeful of them turning in a good performance.

Ninvalle stated that, “We have sent out one of our best prepared teams for some time. It’s a young team who have been deprived of international competition since 2019. We expect them to give of their best.

As I said before earlier, we have provided them with the necessary tools and it’s just now for them to go and execute. Of course this will allow us to gauge where we are with our nursery because they are a part of our nursery.”

Ninvalle continued, “We’ll be putting a lot more focus when the veil of Covid19 is pulled away. We will be placing much more emphasis on the nursery of boxing.”

The GBA head expressed confidence in the ability of the team members with high expectations from the lone female in the lineup. “If you ask me from a personal point of view, I expect Miss Alisha Jackman to do well, I expect Patrick Harvey and Travis Inverary to also do well, but we are more leaning to Miss Jackman.

And from a personal standpoint again, I would expect that in the near future that our females will take up from where our males have left off,” Ninvalle stated.

“I would want to thank, especially the President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Mr. K. Juman-Yassin. I think he went beyond the call of duty to make sure that whatever ingredients was needed to have these boxers well prepared and comfortable, he went beyond the normal call of duty, so we want to say thanks to him.

We want to say thanks also to the Brigadier Godfrey Best who has allowed us to use the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gym in order to prepare …as I usually say in my mantra, ‘all hands were on deck’ in the preparation in these young athletes and we expect them to do Guyana proud,” the GBA boss informed.