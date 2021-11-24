5 homeless after Region 10 fire

Kaieteur News – Five persons of Ladern’s Ville, Upper-Berbice River, Region 10, are now homeless after a fire, caused by suspected ‘high voltage’, completely gutted the single-flat wooden home, on Monday afternoon.The owner of the house, Shellon Sampson, her three children and a grandchild who reside there, were not at home at the time of the blaze.

Sampson works in Georgetown and would normally visit her home on the weekends.

According to Shellon’s niece, Mickelicia Sampson, who lives next door, the high voltage of electricity that passed through the village around 14:15hrs on Monday could be a possible source of the fire.

In addition, Sampson said her aunt is a single parent and would be grateful if she can receive assistance from the general public.

Investigations are ongoing.