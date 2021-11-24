$10M to upgrade Enmore Martyrs’ Monument

Kaieteur News – During the opening of bids yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that upgrade works for the Enmore Martyrs’ Monument will cost some $10,608,660. This is according to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport engineer’s estimate.

At the opening, six companies were vying for this contract.

Also at the opening, 10 companies submitted proposals for the design and supervision of the construction of a new GRA headquarters building at Plantation, Pattensen.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Upgrade works to the Enmore Martyrs Monument.

Protected Area Commission

Consultancy services for the supervision of works: Construction of PAC SABPA Office building in Moruca, Sub-District, Region One.

Consultancy services for the supervision of works: Renovation and expansion of guesthouse at Kaieteur National Park, Region Eight.

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Design and supervision of the construction of a new GRA headquarters building at Plantation, Pattensen.

Ministry of Housing and Water

Procurement of Security Services 2022.

Ministry of Agriculture

Security Services 2022 at four locations – Head office, The Hydro-meteorological Service, Permanent Secretary’s residence, and Food and Agriculture Organisation’s building.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Procurement of security services.

Extension and rehabilitation of eighteen (18) beds Mental Health Ward.

Parliament of Guyana

Supply of meals and snacks for staff during sittings of the National Assembly and meetings.

Supply of meals and snacks for Members of Parliament during the sitting of the National Assembly and meetings.

Ministry of Public Works

Procurement of heavy duty equipment.

Rehabilitation and extension of Kaieteur Airstrip: The supply of construction materials to Mahdia.