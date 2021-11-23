Woman, 48, succumbs to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, is Guyana’s latest victim to have succumbed.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the unvaccinated woman died on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of the latest fatality, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 977.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said, it recorded 31 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,356.

The dashboard also documents that nine persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 persons in institutional isolation, 1,729 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,566 persons have recovered from the virus.