Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman, 48, succumbs to COVID-19

Nov 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, is Guyana’s latest victim to have succumbed.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the unvaccinated woman died on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of the latest fatality, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 977.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said, it recorded 31 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,356.
The dashboard also documents that nine persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 persons in institutional isolation, 1,729 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,566 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13 football ends in stalemate

Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13 football ends in stalemate

Nov 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – A top of the table group game between East Demerara FA and Georgetown FA played at the NTC Providence in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-13 Inter Association...
Read More
GASA meets with Sports Minister Ramson Jr.

GASA meets with Sports Minister Ramson Jr.

Nov 23, 2021

Criclanes Sports Academy hosts Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Criclanes Sports Academy hosts Shivnarine...

Nov 23, 2021

Young Achievers clinch DVA Senior title

Young Achievers clinch DVA Senior title

Nov 23, 2021

2021 SA 10k… Nicholas strikes Gold in debut, Tyrell wins female division

2021 SA 10k… Nicholas strikes Gold in...

Nov 22, 2021

Rockaway Legends assists families on the ECD

Rockaway Legends assists families on the ECD

Nov 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]