Woman, 48, succumbs to COVID-19

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, is Guyana’s latest victim to have succumbed.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the unvaccinated woman died on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of the latest fatality, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 977.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said, it recorded 31 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,356.
The dashboard also documents that nine persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 persons in institutional isolation, 1,729 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,566 persons have recovered from the virus.
