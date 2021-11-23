Veteran aviator Malcolm Chan-A-Sue dies weeks after car crash

Kaieteur News – Veteran aviator, Malcolm Chan-A-Sue, died yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chan-A-Sue’s death comes weeks after he and his wife were involved in an accident in Kingston from which he reportedly never fully recovered.

The 82-year-old man and his wife were injured in an accident that took place in Kingston, Georgetown, on Saturday October 30, 2021 around 12:00hrs.

That accident included Chan-A-Sue’s vehicle and a minibus which collided at the intersection of High and Barrack Streets.

According to police, at the time Chan-A-Sue was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Barrack Street, when he failed to acknowledge a stop sign at the intersection and as a result, collided with the minibus, which was being driven my 28-year-old, Raymond Douglas.

Kaieteur News understands that Chan-A-Sue, while approaching the intersection, failed to stop and continued to proceed east across the road when he collided with Douglas.

The minibus collided with the right side of Chan-A-Sue’s motorcar causing him to lose control, which led his vehicle to collide with another motorcar, PWW 5212 that was parked on the eastern side of the parapet.

Chan-A-Sue, along with his wife Margaret—who were the only occupants of the vehicle at the time of the accident—were both admitted to the hospital in the respective male and female surgical wards.

Messages of condolences and tributes have since been pouring in, as news of Chan-a-Sue’s demise circulated.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a statement said, it was saddened by the passing of the veteran aviator.

According to that body, Captain Chan-a-Sue was the holder of a Private Pilot’s Licence, Commercial Pilot’s Licence, and the Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence with several type ratings for various aircraft, including the single engine and multi-engine land and sea type aircraft.

He was also qualified to operate the Britton Norman 2 Islander, Grumman G21A, Dakota C47, DHC 6 Twin Otter, DHC 4A Caribou, HF748 and the Boeing 737 aircraft.

Chan-a-Sue also worked with the former Guyana Airways Corporation (GAC) and was one of the founding members of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School (AWHWAES).

He also worked with the AWHWAES from 1993 to 2018 in various capacities including Chief Executive Officer and remained a Director after retiring as CEO in 2018.

“The Minister of Public Works, the Chairman and Board of Directors, the Director General, Management and Staff of the GCAA extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, A.A., M.S. Guyana has lost another stalwart in aviation,” GCAA said.

For its part, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) in expressing condolences on the passing of Chan-A-Sue, recalled that the veteran aviator was also a recipient of the National Award, the Medal of Service (MS) and also received the Arrow of Achievement (AA) in 2015 for his long, dedicated service and outstanding service in the field of aviation.

“The Party extends heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, relatives and friends,” the PNCR statement read.

Additionally, the Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) in its response to Chan-A-Sue’s passing said it is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, resulting from a road accident.

“Our condolences go out to his wife, Margaret, his children, grandchildren and immediate family. His passing is a huge loss to the aviation industry of Guyana.”

Captain Chan-a-Sue’s contribution to the development and progress of aviation in Guyana is second to none and truly immeasurable, the AOAG said.

Chan-A-Sue’s aviation colleague, Captain Gerry Gouveia, in expressing his condolences, said his passing is a great loss to the aviation and piloting sector of Guyana.

Chan-A-Sue who served in the industry for over 50 years, is credited with contributing immensely to the development of the aviation sector including the Eugene F. Correia Airport.

“The aviation sector in Guyana became better because of him, Ogle airport for what it is today in terms of compliance was because of him. He was a stickler for standards,” said Gouveia.

One of his students with whom this publication spoke with, related that Chan-A-Sue was a very discipline person and was very vested into aviation.

“Though I have not had a lot of interactions with him, the few that I had were significant,” the student related.