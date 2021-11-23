Top of the table clash in GFF U – 13 football ends in stalemate

Kaieteur News – A top of the table group game between East Demerara FA and Georgetown FA played at the NTC Providence in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-13 Inter Association tournament lived up to expectation with some skillful play by both teams which had the crowd on their feet. However, the contest ended 2 all.

Georgetown entered the score sheet with Shaquelle Dalrymple scoring a penalty in the 25th minute after a defender handled the ball in the penalty area. At half time the score was 1 nil with East Demerara relentlessly attacking Georgetown goal.

In the 39th minute Georgetown extended the lead when Jamaul Garnett of East Demerara handled the ball at the top of the box with a free kick ensuing. Jamal Darren took the free kick with the ball going into the hand of the goalkeeper Emanuel Wharton and falling over the goal line. Jamaul Darren was also responsible for that goal. He dribbled about 3 defenders on the right wing and chipped the ball goal wards resulting with Garnett handling the ball.

Constant pressure by East Coast resulted in them earning a penalty after a defender deliberately struck the ball with his hands in the penalty area, Shaquan David stepped up and scored the penalty, the score was then 2 – 1 in Georgetown favour. In the 67th minute East Demerara earned another penalty this time a Georgetown defender pulled down an East Coast striker and once again Shaquan David scored from the penalty mark.

Both teams tried desperately for the winning goal but the final whistle came with the score tied on 2 all.

East Demerara lead the group with 8 points after they had finished their Quota of 4 games with 2 wins and 2 draws. Georgetown are on 7 points with 2 wins and 1 draw with a game to play against the National Female U17 team. A win for Georgetown will see them topping the group. That game will be played during the week.

Meanwhile the Female U17 Team defeated Berbice FA 1 nil in a game played at Scots School Ground, New Amsterdam.

Rupununi defeated Essequibo 1 nil in a game played at the Anna Regina Ground and East Bank FA edged out West Demerara in a game played at NTC, Providence.

East Bank won Group A by amassing 10 points and Bartica are in second place with 9 points.

The Semi Finals are slated for this weekend.