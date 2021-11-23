Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM

TidyUp and Win for Christmas

Nov 23, 2021 News

Loreann Baptiste TidyUp Sales and Marketing Manager with some of the prizes.

Kaieteur News – TidyUp has launched its 2021 Christmas promotion, ‘TidyUp and Win’ with more prizes for its valued customers up for grabs this time around. To win, simply shop $2,000 or more at any TidyUp refill centre near you and have your chance to be a part of the giveaways. The promotion runs from November 16 to December 20.

 

