TidyUp and Win for Christmas

Kaieteur News – TidyUp has launched its 2021 Christmas promotion, ‘TidyUp and Win’ with more prizes for its valued customers up for grabs this time around. To win, simply shop $2,000 or more at any TidyUp refill centre near you and have your chance to be a part of the giveaways. The promotion runs from November 16 to December 20.