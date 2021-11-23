Taxi driver remanded for allegedly killing passenger

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A sixty-two-year-old taxi driver accused of dropping home a ‘dead’ passenger, Indira Lall, 52, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged for her murder.
The defendant, Kirk Beaton of Reliance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Esther Sam, at the Charity Magistrates’ Court.
Beaton was represented by an Attorney and was not required to plea to the murder charge. He is expected to make his next appearance in court on December 15, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that on Monday November 15, Beaton dropped home a ‘motionless’ security guard, Indira Lall, in his car.
He reportedly told her daughter Reshma Lall, that her mother was ill and advised that she be taken to the hospital.
Reshma recalled that mother was—at the time—frothing from the mouth and Beaton refused to take her to the hospital, in his car.
She noted that while removing her mother from Beaton’s vehicle, her mother was motionless and appeared to be dead.They nevertheless took her to Suddie Hospital and upon their arrival there, doctors formally pronounced the woman deceased.
A Post Mortem examination later revealed that the woman died as a result of ‘asphyxiation,’ suspected to be a result of the woman being strangled, which led to police detaining and charging Beaton for her murder.
Kaieteur News understands that Beaton was trusted by Lall and she would always use his taxi.
Nov 23, 2021Kaieteur News – A top of the table group game between East Demerara FA and Georgetown FA played at the NTC Providence in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-13 Inter Association...
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 22, 2021
Nov 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – Zoom is the big thing in the world. One journalist sits in a café in Nairobi and talks to an international... more
Kaieteur News – The secret signing of the US$18M signing bonus between Esso, Hess and CNOOC, on the one hand, and the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]