Taxi driver remanded for allegedly killing passenger

Nov 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A sixty-two-year-old taxi driver accused of dropping home a ‘dead’ passenger, Indira Lall, 52, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged for her murder.

Remanded for allegedly killing his passenger, Kirk Beaton

The defendant, Kirk Beaton of Reliance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Esther Sam, at the Charity Magistrates’ Court.
Beaton was represented by an Attorney and was not required to plea to the murder charge. He is expected to make his next appearance in court on December 15, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that on Monday November 15, Beaton dropped home a ‘motionless’ security guard, Indira Lall, in his car.
He reportedly told her daughter Reshma Lall, that her mother was ill and advised that she be taken to the hospital.
Reshma recalled that mother was—at the time—frothing from the mouth and Beaton refused to take her to the hospital, in his car.

Strangled to death, Indira Lall.

She noted that while removing her mother from Beaton’s vehicle, her mother was motionless and appeared to be dead.They nevertheless took her to Suddie Hospital and upon their arrival there, doctors formally pronounced the woman deceased.
A Post Mortem examination later revealed that the woman died as a result of ‘asphyxiation,’ suspected to be a result of the woman being strangled, which led to police detaining and charging Beaton for her murder.
Kaieteur News understands that Beaton was trusted by Lall and she would always use his taxi.

 

