Stop de drama and help dem wah need help

Nov 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever notice how when it comes to putting yuh money way yuh mouth deh, Guyanese does dodge de issue. Like de odder day with de child wah bin need some money fuh a medical procedure. Yuh would ah think dat people woulda immediately dig into dem pockets and start fuh donate.
But no! Immediately yuh start hearing bout de healing power of God. One person seh how dem muss start a Go Fund Me page, not realising dat wan account done set up and wat needed is not talk but action: action fuh put money.
But is suh sometimes. When it come to giving money, dem hand does suddenly get padlock.
Dem Boys remember de case of de group what did vex because de guvament establish wan monument. Dem seh dem nah accepting dat monument and dem gan raise funds and build dem own monument. Was one big foray.
Years pass and nothing nah build. Was sheer blow-blow. Den when de Coal-a-Shun come in, de guvament had to build a small monument. De public still waiting pon dis group and dem plans fuh build a new monument.
If yuh wan help people, yuh nah gat fuh talk, just do it. If people sick and yuh want help dem, go to de bank and put de money in de account. But nah waste time talking all kind ah idleness when yuh should be putting yuh hand in yuh pocket and giving money.
Talk half and nah keep yuh hand suh tight.

