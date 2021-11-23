Shiwnandan’s Clinic now certified to provide service to oil and gas workers

Kaieteur News – Dr. Shiwnandan’s Clinic Inc. is among the newest ISO 9001:2015 Certified companies in Guyana that is now geared at providing medical services to those employed in the oil and gas sector.

The company was presented with its credentials yesterday from Global Compliance Service (GCS) and is the only Accredited ISO Certification Body with a resident office in Guyana.

According to a release from GSC, several international organisations already recognise Dr. Shiwnandan’s Clinic Inc. as an approved medical provider.

These include Oil and Gas UK, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency UK, the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, Vanuatu Maritime Services Ltd., and the United States Coast Guard.

Thus, a wide range of medical certificates, including OGUK, ENG 1, MLC 2006, and USCG Certificates, have been issued by Shiwnandan’s Clinic Inc.

Added to this, all drug and alcohol, and fitness tests meet the required standards. Supplementing these offerings are medical review officer and clinical psychology services.

Additionally, Dr. Shiwnandan’s Clinic Inc. offers general medicine, ultrasound, endoscopy, and laboratory services, which it has successfully performed for more than twenty-five years. Dr. Shiwnandan’s clinic inc. is focused on quality management and is committed to customer satisfaction. It endeavours to improve services by building strong relationships locally and internationally continually.

The release explained that companies certified to the ISO standard have established a Quality Management System, which provides a framework for delivering consistent quality products and services as defined within its scope of certification.

“This certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to improve internal systems build quality management systems and operate effectively at different levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly find ways to become resilient and sustainable. “

It was explained that the standard is based on seven quality management principles, highlighting a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, employee engagement, evidence-based decision-making, an outlined process-based approach, relationship management, and ongoing improvement of business operations.

In the meantime, the statement added, GSC’s vision is to provide more affordable and competitive ISO certification, inspection, and training services to companies within Guyana.

GCS business profile represents over 20 years of experience within the audit, inspection, training, and certification industry.

According to the company, the ISO certifications are issued from GCS office in the USA through a seamless accredited process.

“…It eliminates the exorbitant cost of airfare and accommodations, making ISO certification more affordable for many local businesses. All administrative arrangements, including the application for ISO Certification to any ISO Management System Standard or request for Training Services on any ISO Management system standard can be processed through Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc.,” the statement added.

Currently, the firm has eight offices servicing 36 countries globally. Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. is a Guyanese-owned and operated business; our team consists of Guyanese professionals who are qualified ISO management systems trainers and auditors.