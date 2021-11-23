Rebuilding Ogle Fire Station estimated to cost $85.6M

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is currently inviting contractors to reconstruct the Ogle Fire Station, East Coast Demerara (ECD), at an estimated cost of $85.6M.
This is according to an ‘Invitation for Bids’ issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, published in Sunday’s edition of the Kaieteur News.
According to the invitation, bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003, and is open to all bidders subject to provisions of Section 3 (Eligible countries) of the bid document.
Bids for the project will be opened on December 7 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which is located at the Ministry of Finance office.
It should be noted that the project forms part of the $1.9B that was allocated to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the 2021 budget.
In February last, government in its annual budget presentation outlined that the $1.9B will go towards the relocation of the Stabroek Fire Station, the construction of a new fire station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which is already in its final stage of completion and the procurement of six water tenders and two ambulances.
Recently, it was revealed that out of the $1.9B, the relocation of the Central Fire Station would cost $648 million.
It was also announced in June, that the new location for the fire station will be at D’Urban Park area.
In October, bids were opened for this project, which saw 12 companies vying for the contract. Kaieteur News understands that this project is slated to commence before the end of this year.
Additionally, the Fire Service in March received four tenders from the government at the cost of $175M.
