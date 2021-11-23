Motorcyclist killing after colliding with car

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Culvert City, Rupununi, Region Nine, teenager was killed on Sunday last, after his motorcycle crashed into a car close to a bridge along the Tabatinga Public Road.
The dead teen has since been identified as Alex Ferreira, 19, and according to the police, he met with the accident around 23:00hrs.Investigators reported that Ferreira was speeding, and as he approached the car which was heading towards him from the opposite direction, he applied the brakes but reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and collided into the right side of the vehicle. The impact flung him several feet into the air before landing on the roadway.
Public-spirited citizens subsequently rendered assistance by picking him up in an unconscious state and rushing him to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
