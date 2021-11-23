Man killed while removing friend’s car from trench

Kaieteur News – A canter operator who left his home on Sunday to help remove his friend’s car from a trench along the Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, (ECE), ended up being electrocuted in the process.

Dead is Seeram Jainarine, 28, also known as ‘Akash’ of Tuschen North, EBE. Jainarine’s friend Orlando Braithwaite, 70, of Sophia, Georgetown, had reportedly suffered a tyre blow-out around 16:30hrs.

As a result, he lost control of the vehicle and his car careened off the road into a nearby trench. It was at this point, he decided to contact Jainarine—his friend—to assist retrieving his vehicle from the trench. Jainarine arrived with his canter around 18:00hrs.

His canter was reportedly equipped with a Crane, which he decided to use to lift the car out of the trench.

Investigators reported that while operating the crane, it connected with a live Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electrical wire.

The wire reportedly sparked and Jainarine was immediately flung to the ground, where he remained motionless.

A car was subsequently stopped by persons on the scene at the time and Jainarine was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.