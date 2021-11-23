COVID-19 takes toll on drug importation for pharmacies

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
…widespread shortages reported for common medication
Kaieteur News – Pharmacy owners are currently experiencing widespread shortages for some of their Over-The-Counter (OTC) drugs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four pharmacists, who spoke with this publication on the condition of anonymity yesterday, related that a number of drugs and consumables are currently a major issue for pharmacies across various Regions, and that the Health Ministry should address the issue.
In an interview with this publication via ZOOM, local and international certified pharmacist, Dr. Allen Henderson, told this newspaper that the shortages exist mostly in pharmacies.
Dr. Allen explained that pharmacies have been experiencing shortages especially in female contraceptives, Excedrin, Tylenol, Robitussin, Paracetamol Syrup, Eye Wash, Florastor, Melatonin (3mg, 5mg, 10mg), One-a-day Women’s Vitamin, Omega 3 Fish Oil (1,000mg), etc.
He lamented, that since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the pharmaceutical industry have reduced the production of those medications.
Dr. Henderson related also that there is a massive shortage of Omega 3 Fish Oil (1,000mg) at quite a few pharmacies.
“Our customers are constantly complaining to us that our service is poor due to the reduction in these drugs, and there are issues concerning accessibility of the medications.”
He noted however, “things that are so common and so vital, we would expect that we could get them into Guyana as soon as possible and make the medication available to the patients.”
Dr. Henderson posits nonetheless, female contraceptives, and painkillers and such types of medication should always be in a pharmacy.
According to Dr. Henderson, foreign suppliers are also currently experiencing a mass reduction, not only in common medication, but also personal protective equipment.
Yesterday, Kaieteur News made several attempts to contact the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.
Nov 23, 2021Kaieteur News – A top of the table group game between East Demerara FA and Georgetown FA played at the NTC Providence in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Under-13 Inter Association...
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 23, 2021
Nov 22, 2021
Nov 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – Zoom is the big thing in the world. One journalist sits in a café in Nairobi and talks to an international... more
Kaieteur News – The secret signing of the US$18M signing bonus between Esso, Hess and CNOOC, on the one hand, and the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]