COVID-19 takes toll on drug importation for pharmacies

…widespread shortages reported for common medication

Kaieteur News – Pharmacy owners are currently experiencing widespread shortages for some of their Over-The-Counter (OTC) drugs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four pharmacists, who spoke with this publication on the condition of anonymity yesterday, related that a number of drugs and consumables are currently a major issue for pharmacies across various Regions, and that the Health Ministry should address the issue.

In an interview with this publication via ZOOM, local and international certified pharmacist, Dr. Allen Henderson, told this newspaper that the shortages exist mostly in pharmacies.

Dr. Allen explained that pharmacies have been experiencing shortages especially in female contraceptives, Excedrin, Tylenol, Robitussin, Paracetamol Syrup, Eye Wash, Florastor, Melatonin (3mg, 5mg, 10mg), One-a-day Women’s Vitamin, Omega 3 Fish Oil (1,000mg), etc.

He lamented, that since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the pharmaceutical industry have reduced the production of those medications.

Dr. Henderson related also that there is a massive shortage of Omega 3 Fish Oil (1,000mg) at quite a few pharmacies.

“Our customers are constantly complaining to us that our service is poor due to the reduction in these drugs, and there are issues concerning accessibility of the medications.”

He noted however, “things that are so common and so vital, we would expect that we could get them into Guyana as soon as possible and make the medication available to the patients.”

Dr. Henderson posits nonetheless, female contraceptives, and painkillers and such types of medication should always be in a pharmacy.

According to Dr. Henderson, foreign suppliers are also currently experiencing a mass reduction, not only in common medication, but also personal protective equipment.

Yesterday, Kaieteur News made several attempts to contact the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.