Kaieteur News – The Chinese Embassy in Guyana said that it never used its diplomatic status to practice any commercial activities for personal profit. The Embassy made the statement as it referenced a Kaieteur News article last week.
“On November 19, 2021, the Kaieteur News once again alleged in a report that, “the Chinese Embassy in Guyana was used to bring in containers of goods for its nationals who are operating businesses here through its diplomatic channels in 2017.”
In response, the Embassy said it, “has always been fulfilling its obligations strictly in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, has never used and will never use its diplomatic status to practice any commercial activities for personal profit. The relevant allegations are purely malicious slander and rumors.”
The section of the article referred to by the Embassy has since been removed from the publication’s online medium and Kaieteur News apologises for any inconvenience caused.
