Rockaway Legends assists families on the ECD

Nov 22, 2021 Sports

CEO of Rockaway Group Hafeez Ali presents hampers to the families.

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Legends cricket team has rendered assistance to a number of families on the East Coast of Demerara. Owner of the team Hafeez Ali, who is also the CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies, recently presented hampers to the families.
Ali said this is one way of giving back to the society and he is happy to be able to undertake this gesture.
Ali would have also assisted several cricket clubs and young cricketers in an effort to assist in the growth of the game.

