New lawyer on a mission to improve Guyana

Kaieteur News – Driven by her passion and love for humanity, young lawyer- Simran Gajraj on Tuesday last, took one step closer towards achieving her dream of making a difference in the world by getting admitted to the local bar.

Presenting the petition to the Guyana’s Supreme Court for the 24-year-old was Attorney-at-law, Kamal Ramkarran and accepting the request was Justice Nareshwar Harnanan. In her speech, Gajraj thanked both the judge and Ramkarran for giving her the opportunity to accomplish her dream. The young lawyer also took the time to acknowledge the sacrifice and support of her parents throughout her academic journey of becoming a lawyer. “My presence here today is as a result of many sacrifices and I am forever grateful to my parents, Donald and Edith Gajraj who did absolutely everything necessary to ensure that I could follow my chosen career path. Mom and dad, my gratitude to you is immeasurable,” the young attorney told those at the ceremony.

Her parents’ sacrifice did not go in vain because Gajraj had made them very proud during her days at University of Guyana (UG) and the Hugh Wooding Law School. She was described by those who knew her, as “a very intelligent young lady”. Gajraj was the best graduating law student of her year winning the pro-chancellor’s medal. Gajraj was also decorated with a number of awards which included the Guyana Women’s Lawyer Association Prize.

The young scholar was even granted a Scholarship by the Ministry of Public Service to complete her legal education at Hugh Wooding Law School. Gajraj began her studies there in 2019 and two years later, in September 2021 she received her Legal Education Certificate and had also engraved her name on the Hugh Wooding’s Principal’s honour roll.

Learning of her excellent academic achievements in law, Kaieteur News asked the young lawyer to share the secret behind her success. Gajraj said that it was the passion of making a difference in the world that motivated her to do the best she can to achieve that desire.

She recalled that at a tender age she fell in love with human interest stories and it sparked a passion inside her to one day become an advocate, fighting for the rights of her fellow human beings. “At first I wanted to become a journalist – and I still love journalism- because I wanted to be the voice for others”, Gajraj told Kaieteur News.

As a young child back then, Gajraj’s attention would be drawn to the travels around the globe that journalists made just to tell the story of mankind. However, as she grew older that passion grew bigger and she realized that she could do much more to make a difference by becoming a lawyer.

“I decided to change my career because I said to myself, a journalist can only do much as expose and report a story but as a lawyer I can actually advocate and fight for justice or even have a shot of proposing amendments that can make the life of my countrymen better”, recounted the young lawyer.

Fueled by her passion Gajraj dedicated her time to do well at her studies and achieve her goal of becoming a lawyer who would someday make that difference. She completed her secondary education at the Queen’s College Secondary School then went to prepare for A-levels Exams at School of the Nations before entering the University of Guyana.

Everything was going according to plan for Gajraj but there was one fear that she had to conquer in order to become that advocate and eloquent lawyer.

According to the young lawyer, it was the fear of public speaking but with her determination of jumping every hurdle in her path, Gajraj was able to command that fear when she decided to be part of a team that represented Guyana at Caribbean Court of Justice Mooting Competition in 2018.

Gajraj recounted that she was so nervous on competition day but she was not going to let down her teammates and assisted them in tying with Barbados for the top spot.

With that success, Gajraj knew that she could take on any challenge that may present itself in her academic journey. Reflecting on the sacrifices that she made so well, Gajraj at her bar admission told the audience, “I am proud to be here today, I am proud of the work that I did to get here”

She continued, “Studying law taught me patience and discipline. Law changed the way I look at life and the way I approached problems. The most exciting part of learning law for me is realizing that I would be part of a profession that can change the course of human behaviour in society for years after I am gone. The law is a living thing capable of change and improvement and I am honoured to be part of that”.

Currently Gajraj is practicing her profession at the Director of Public Prosecution Chambers (DPP), and is already finding ways to make a difference in the criminal justice system. The young lawyer hopes that one day she will be able to propose amendments that could potentially make lives better especially in the area of restorative justice and local content. It is her belief that Guyanese workers must be treated fairly and that her countrymen must receive maximum benefits from their country’s resources.