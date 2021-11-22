Homeless man stabbed to death

Kaieteur News – A homeless man was on Saturday stabbed to death at Longden and Commerce Streets Georgetown, police have reported.

So far investigators have not been able to identify the man but according to police the man was reportedly killed around 19:30Hrs. Based on information police received, the man was stabbed to death by another man he had an argument with.

It is alleged that a man stabbed him multiple times to his abdomen before escaping from the scene.

An ambulance was summoned to take him to hospital but when the paramedics checked him he was already dead. A hearse was then summoned and his remains were taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home as police continue to hunt the suspect.