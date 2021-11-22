Latest update November 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Do yuh Christmas shopping early

Nov 22, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – De place getting busy! Dem wah get pay early dis month, done start line-up outside dem ATM, dem done start spend dem money and de month nah done yet. And den dem gan cuss de guvament fuh only paying seven pacent. But even if dem bin get 70 pacent, dem would ah done gone pun dem spending spree.
All de seven pacent gan end up in dem businessmen hand. And nuttin wrong with dat. Is de circulation ah money does boost de economy. But don’t tell dat to dem ministas. Dem wan hold on to dem lil three cents and still complain how things hard in de economy.
Yuh must spend but yuh must not spend all. Dem boys does always tell dem young people, dat no matter how small is yuh money, yuh must always save something fuh invest later. Dat is de law of success. Yuh might think yuh lil three cents nah gan guh far but lil, lil dutty does build dam.
But savings must not become wan excuse fuh cheapness. Like de man who refuse to buy wan washing machine because he say dat every time he wash de clothes he does save $500. To which he wife say, “Well guh wash dem again, yuh gan get enough fuh buy a cigarette.”
Is like de man in de hospital wah boasting dat he save enough money in life not fuh ever wuk again. De nurses look at he and say, “and yuh deh in hay dying.”
Talk half and nah save everything!

