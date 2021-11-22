Developing where?

Dear Editor,

I must say that I’m extremely happy to see the international community recognising Guyana being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. However, whilst that’s welcoming news, we must pause to see who’s going to be benefiting and how are we developing. No doubt, with the discoveries of oil and the magnitude, we have everyone’s attention and interest. The way things are going presently, it seems as though foreigners will be inheriting the majority of our wealth and most are investing here, leaving crumbs for Guyanese. Incredibly, amidst all this praise, the majority of Guyanese continue to beg for economic relief, and most living conditions and various advantages are continuously being taken against the average working class.

Editor, During the pandemic, many businesses were forced to downsize and as a result, staff workload was increased along with their working hours. Added to that, because the place practically stood still, many cite that as a reason to drastically cut staff salaries. As conditions return to normalcy, some unscrupulous management continues to take advantage and many workers’ condition remains the same. This is not only hurtful and embarrassing, but it also paves the way for foreign investors to also take advantage of the Guyanese. It’s already happening, but because of fear of victimisation, they stay quiet. Visit any Chinese store and find out from workers what’s happening to them and their working hours.

They don’t get paid overtime or double, but are required to work every day. I’ve known of places where great advantage is being taken on workers. I see the Ministry of Labour visiting workers, making a big scene in the media, but working conditions remain the same. Their PR stunt works for them as being effective whilst the people are still suffering. So on what basis have, they made their assessment?

Finally, Editor, also during the pandemic, schools were closed and many children were left without any opportunity of continuing their education. Few parents could have chosen the expensive method of further education with the use of technology.

Recognising how vital it is for children, the government fails to properly address this issue. We have the telephone company that controls the monopoly of telephone and internet access in Guyana and fails miserably to render any assistance. They continue to selectively provide service to certain areas, and continue to provide miserable service to some.

Traversing around Guyana, even though GTT is in Guyana, their services are not in many areas, whilst Digicel has been setting up services in many. Because of the lack of technology, many children were affected. When I saw recently that GTT was introducing landline to Bartica, I started laughing. Is that the sense they have for business? Everyone uses cellphones and apps on the cellphones to call worldwide, which is free.

Is that development? It’s safe to please the international community because their citizens stand to benefit greatly, whilst your own is still living like stone-age people.

Sahadeo Bates