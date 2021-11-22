Latest update November 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

2021 SA 10k… Nicholas strikes Gold in debut, Tyrell wins female division

Nov 22, 2021 Sports

Sheama Tyrell won the female division.

Marlon Nicholas won the race in his debut appearance.

Kaieteur News – The 2021 South America 10k Road Race got off yesterday at 15:30hrs as scheduled from GTT Earth Station, and after 33 minutes and 27 seconds, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Marlon Nicholson emerged as the champion of the event in not only his first race of season but his first appearance at the heavily subscribed event.
The army man who is based at Timehri was followed by 2020 winner Winston Missigher (33min 38s) and Odwin Tudor (33mins 39s).
Nicholas explained to Kaieteur Sport that he only trained for six-seven weeks for this race after asking his Sergeant Major for some time off which has surely paid off well for him.
Sheama Tyrell won the women’s open division in 41 minutes 16 seconds followed by Aaliyah Headley with a time of 45 minutes 33 seconds and Assata Eastman third in 48 minutes 29 seconds.
Gary Harthog won the over 50 race, pipping Adrian Thomas who celebrated prematurely at the line.

Gary Warthog pipped Adrian Thomas (right) after a premature celebration to win the Masters division. (Calvin Chapman photo)

