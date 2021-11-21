Opposition and US$9.5B oil audit, Exxon’s confidence with Yellowtail, increasing foreign debt and Carl Greenidge

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – I am guardedly encouraged that Guyana’s Opposition is showing signs of life. For when Guyana’s apology for an Opposition finally found its voice to say something, even if it was only a croak, it is still something. It might be only for the record about PPP assaults on the conscience of this nation, the latest of which is the Government’s miserable failure to conduct an audit of that US$9.5 billion in bills from Exxon. It must be the start, and not the end, of Opposition pushback and go for broke mindset. Any kind of articulation that speaks to the power of the hold that Exxon has on the PPP leadership (Opposition is in the same boat) is better than nothing, and this is regardless of the source. Because only then light is shone on what is really going on with this oil, which some spirited Guyanese uncovered during the Yellowtail consultations.

To this end, I am disturbed that Exxon pushes ahead with a large contract for subsea installations for its 4th oil project here. A case may be made for forward planning and preparedness, but I see it differently. It disturbs because of how demeaning this comes across for Guyana’s Government, that whatever it does it doesn’t matter, since Exxon is guaranteed approval for the 4th oil project. It is a sign also of Exxon’s supreme confidence of how it has PPP leaders down on their knees before it, doing its bidding, which consultation charades are confirming.

I will be frank: Exxon is not a trustworthy partner. Exxon is a scheming, deceiving partner in the exploration and production of this oil wealth. Just look at what is coming out with those recent public consultations on Yellowtail. They must be sorry that their brilliant idea makes them look devious now. Neither the company nor functionaries in the PPP Government can hide that anymore. It disturbs still more that it will all be wasted, because Exxon will get its way, since whatever Guyanese uncover will not count in the long run, for as far as I am concerned Yellowtail is a done deal. And that was before it left the drawing board and became public. It is all about the dollars, and there are no bigger grabbers around than those in Government.

The dollars that are flashing before the dancing childlike-eyes of PPP leaders are so irresistible, that they are not even waiting for the lenders to come knocking on our door. The people who have to lend, want to lend us more than we desire to borrow. But we make it easier for them: the President is sending out signals all over – IDB, UAE, the wider Middle East – and his message is a bugle blast: bring on the billions, we are borrowing. He is so transparent that he has given away his hand. Rather than let the lenders come here and bring their financial wares for us to play our cards right, he is barrelling about, like some rampaging bull on a borrowing binge. Our official debt leaves out the many other big ticket deals that President and Vice President live for, and are about to close out, including Amaila Falls, Wales gas-to-shore, and that new bridge, likely two big ones.

It encouraged that this increasing debt was what another PNC stalwart, the former Finance Minister, found his feet (and head) to make some noise about recently. He has that right, but nobody’s listening. PPP leaders only listen to themselves, and that is part of what disturbs more and more here, including their own.

I was disturbed when former PNC power, Carl Greenidge dug a hole for himself by agreeing to deal with PPP leaders, now he must dig himself out of their clutches. My recommendation to him is simple: resign, sir. It is the only honourable thing left to do; go thy way gracefully. The lesson is straightforward: mix with certain company and automatically one transforms into a person of interest, to put this along police lines. PPP leaders don’t play straight.

Last, listen to this please: get vaccinated. Do what is right. Do what is best.

