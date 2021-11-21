Libel case brought against K/News dismissed for want of prosecution

Kaieteur News – A 2019 libel case which was filed against this publication was dismissed on Wednesday for want of prosecution. The case was filed by Ronita Griffith, former treasurer of the Corriverton Town Council, was thrown out of the Berbice High Court by Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln after the claimant failed to show up for trial.

Griffith had sued the newspaper and its principals, the Publisher, Glenn Lall, then Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris and the Mayor of Corriverton, Winston Roberts for over $50 million for alleged defamatory statements which were published under an article captioned “Corriverton Treasurer suspended, cannot account for $$millions.”

In her claim, the former treasurer, who has since been dismissed from the post, alleged that the defendants (Kaieteur News, et al) had defamed her by unlawfully publishing false, malicious and defamatory statements which when read could mean or could be understood to mean that she was dishonest, a thief; had committed a criminal offence and had misappropriated funds from the municipality.

Among other things, Griffith contended that the libel has far reaching effects given that the Kaieteur News is a widely publicised daily newspaper in Guyana, which is also circulated on the worldwide web and a New York edition.

Griffith’s matter was scheduled to go to trial since September but the matter was cancelled after she failed to make an appearance.

Kaieteur News understands that the commencement of the trial was postponed previously on three occasions because the claimant who is overseas failed to show up in court in person or virtually. The trial was scheduled to start again on Wednesday but Griffith failed to show up again for the proceeding. As a result, presiding Justice Corbin-Lincoln dismissed the case for lack of prosecution.

During the hearing, attorney Arud Gossai represented Kaieteur News while attorney Mursalin Bacchus, SC, appeared on record for Griffith, attorney Adrian Anamayah appeared for Mayor Roberts.

Following the dismissal of the matter, Kaieteur News’ attorney (Gossai) did not ask for costs as enforcement. He explained that it would have been futile and costly given that the whereabouts of Griffith is unknown. In her claim, Griffith had alluded to several sections of the article which was published on May 30, 2019.

The article had explained that the Corriverton Town Council had sent its treasurer on administrative leave after the council discovered that she kept inaccurate records.

The article, in quoting Mayor Roberts, stated that “As a direct result of the municipal Treasurer’s actions, the Council spent money that it never had in 2017/2018, and now finds itself with a deficit of $3.2 million for the year 2019.”

Roberts claimed that “The expenditure would adversely affect the execution of a number of projects and the delivery of services by the Council. Needless to say, the Council has been placed in an embarrassing position.”

Roberts had explained that the glaring deficit was discovered back in February upon examination of the Council’s records and financial statements prepared by the Treasurer. According to the Mayor, the Council has been requesting a proper explanation from the Treasurer on the matter but she had given several different explanations.

“One explanation given by the municipal Treasurer is that the sum of $3.2 million was utilised to purchase a skid steer in 2016. However, the records of the Council that were prepared by the Treasurer show no expenditure in 2016,” Roberts stated.

The treasurer was later sent on administrative leave and the issues were reported via a letter to the Local Government Commission (LGC); the body responsible for hiring and dismissing municipal staffers. Griffith was later dismissed from the post.