Guyanese – rise up, speak up

Kaieteur News – Guyanese take a look at what has happened and come quickly to an understanding of what usually follows when enough angry voices are raised, and many furious fists are shaken in the face of a mulish, twisted Government. Guyanese take notice of how haughty leaders are forced to run for cover, come up with new tricks and strategies in the face of determined pushbacks by citizens. THE $9.5 BILLION AMERICAN DOLLARS IN UNAUDITED BILLS FROM EXXON IS THE PRECEDENT. THE TEST CASE. AN INDICATION OF WHAT IS POSSIBLE. But only, if as many citizens as possible are involved in a righteous cause. Resisting the assaults and calumnies of Exxon, as enabled by the Coalition before, and empowered by the PPP Government today, is a righteous cause.

We at this paper say it loud so that it can ring clear to all of the corners of this country: we must stand up, rise up, and speak up against the countless curses and injustices of Exxon, directed against the Guyanese people, and as conspired with, and facilitated by, leaders in the PPP Government and their cronies. This eye-pass must stop. This enslavement of the coloured people of Guyana must cease. This passive acceptance of the crookedness and barbarisms of PPP leaders must not continue, but be a thing of the past. Guyanese, this is the future that we speak of. Most importantly, it is the future of the children that are involved, and their children, all the way up and down the line.

The endless noises rose against unaudited bills, that criminal vandalism from Exxon, and the still worse collaboration by leaders in the PPP Government is the equivalent of financial treason. This must instill in us, reinforce in us, and inspire us to greater intensity of efforts to apply to the task at hand, to higher volume of raised voices, and to stronger determination to stand up, and be willing to battle for what belongs to us, against attempts to cheat us. Exxon did this by the cheap lowdown percentage in royalties, and it is so low that it takes our oil patrimony then turns around and bills us for everything under the sun, some of which it is suspected of having been concocted to rob us some more. Exxon does this through every blind cent seized, and its people study how to do much more, this time in the billions.

To this day, no Guyanese of skill or stature, not a single citizen of integrity and conscience has any idea of what is involved. Behind, could be the sum and whole story of those billions in bills bulked up by people devious enough and greedy enough to plunder us some more. For when the convenience of billions in bills are bulked up, like Exxon did, then there is vast room and massive opportunity to camouflage and rip-off those who don’t know better; those who are placid and slavish to any garbage that the dirty and tricky foreigners go to great efforts to stuff down our throats.

Indeed, oil majors like Exxon (and Exxon is a leader in the hungry, predatory pack) criminalise further national leaders and national elites, so that they, the oil companies, can have their way. In the instance of Guyana, it is the lameness, the dumbness, and the sheer stupidity of something that sounds like: we don’t have the skills; the local content. We don’t have the kind of auditors and audit expertise needed.

There is no self-respecting leader, even of a rich and advanced nation, that will quickly and readily part with almost US$10 billion in unaudited bills like that, or on the basis of the shameless defense put forward by our own leaders in the PPP Government. Even American Joseph Biden would not let go so easily, without some scrutiny of those billions.

We don’t know what we will get from audited bills. And we don’t know if the President himself is now presenting something tricky, and possibly sleazy, with his promise of an audit. But we do know that there is fire in our eyes, and our people will be watching for any suspicious developments going forward relative to this promised audit.

But Guyanese cherish this: where there is a will, there is a way. And if all the fibers in our bodies have to be summoned and employed to bend our leaders to our will regarding our lopsided and unfair relationship with Exxon, then so be it.