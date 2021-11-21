De good life showing

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all notice how some ah dem Ministas face looking round and dem cheeks getting chubby. Tell me is nat dem boys alone notice dah.

It gat to be de good living! Like dem eating plenty restaurant food. If dem cook shops know wah good fuh business, dem would go and sell outside dem Ministry. Dem gan get plenty sale because it look like dem big ones eating restaurant food galore.

Yesterday was International Men’s Day. De men dem in de country so marginalise dat dem nah even know was International Men’s Day.

Anyway, dem had wan event at de Conference Centre fuh honour de men. And dem boys know dat de second best way fuh honour a man is fuh full he belly. And dem man dem nah get disappoint at de event. Dem had food from five-star restaurant.

Was de highlight ah de event and de highlight of International Men’s Day. Ask nuff ah dem wah de speaker tell dem and dem can’t remember. But dem can remember de fancy meal wah share out.

It remind dem boys dat de stricter de guvament be, de wiser de population does become. Burnham and Hoyte use to pressure people fuh march and go to dem rally wah dem talking at. Dem use to entice dem with a box ah food and free drinks. But de people use to collect de food and free drinks and march out ah de venue as soon as dem can.

Talk half and leff half fuh later!