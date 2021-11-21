A conversation with local artiste, Simeon Browne

By Tassia Dickenson

Kaieteur News – Simeon Browne is a very accomplished and admirable young man. He attended the St. Mary’s High School in Georgetown and is currently a student at the University of Guyana and Cave Western University in Ohio, United States where he is pursuing studies in Public Management and Criminal law, respectively. He is also the owner of the record label, Wondamang Productions which caters to many successful artistes including: Tenecia DeFreitas, Adrian Dutchin, Jomo, and many others. The artiste’s impeccable work can be reviewed on his social platforms: www.instagram.com/iamsimeonbrowne, https://www.youtube.com/user/LilJgy and https://www.facebook.com/WondamangProductions/.

During a recent conversation with Kaieteur News (KN), Simeon Browne (SB) willingly responded to several questions including his view on the absence of modern copyright laws to protect the local music industry.

KN: What keeps you motivated?

SB: Purpose keeps me motivated. Knowing that whatever the task or challenge is, the purpose is greater and that’s why I’ve been given the opportunity in the first place.

KN: At what age did you start singing?

SB: I started singing as a child, perhaps about three years old.

KN: Where did you first start singing?

SB: I remember singing at nursery school concerts and other events.

KN: What do you love about singing?

SB: My music is based on my life and personal experiences. I’ll write fiction but even so, it is usually stemmed from something very real, be it thoughts, aspirations, visions or simply something I saw or heard somewhere that caught my attention.

KN: What was your first song? What was the story behind it?

SB: My first song, it was about love, and not the religious kind. But equally so, many of my first writings focused on spiritual beliefs and outcries for peace, or a better life.

KN: Do you have any upcoming projects?

SB: I’ve got several upcoming projects, but because I also produce music for other artists, many of the releases from my label are not performed by me. My next release will be an Electronic Dance Music song focused on aspirations of love.

KN: What or who is your muse or which artistes do you get your inspiration from?

SB: I’ve always loved Usher, JahCure, Cher, Micheal Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

KN: When did you release your first song and on what platform?

SB: My first song was released on radio. It was called Janie Gal, and was released for Carifesta 10. Since then, I’ve released many singles and EP (extended play record) on Spotify and iTunes to name a few. Some of those singles can be found on YouTube. Others have been pulled for Film and Game use. I do music for games as well so those are extended platforms we propagate our content and through those my network has been expanded.

KN: Have you ever performed in front of a large audience, if not do you plan to do so in the future?

SB: I’ve performed locally and abroad in front of several large crowds. I’ve held the stage with Damian Marley, among others.

KN: Which of your songs is your favourite and why it is your favourite?

SB: I don’t really have a favourite song. I produce what I’m passionate about. I do however adore the Dance Music I’ve produced because it expresses a side of me only I and those around me would know. And for sure it’s a true expression of who I am; the creative behind the content that so many have loved over the years.

KN: If given the opportunity would you make music your only career?

SB: Music, coupled with journalism, writing and prosecution…music is a career of mine; I’m a professional sound engineer and music producer. I own a record label which is home to many artistes and has contributed to the careers of countless artistes over the years.

KN: What advice would you give to persons who are now pursuing their music career?

SB: I always encourage authenticity. Understanding the music business as well as all things relative to you, your styles and genres is also critical to your success. So be open-minded, and don’t stop.

KN: How impacting has been our archaic copyright laws to the local music industry and what is your expectation in this regard?

SB: Creatives cannot survive exclusively from their work if dependent on the laws we currently have, and so it is always a challenge. Protection against infringements and remuneration are the highlights of this system we have here in Guyana, all to the detriment of the creative. For me, I utilise distribution companies outside of Guyana to get the music on platforms. We have also opted to register overseas with rights management organisations like PRS For Music in the UK, and COTT in Trinidad. To get an idea of how effective those are, three years ago I was able to pull one of my songs from a popular music site because someone uploaded it without my permission. Last year as well, I did an interview with an online radio and the entire interview was flagged because my distribution company did not have permission granted for the use. This is the kind of protection our agreements distribution labels give us and we are grateful. Sadly, because of these dynamics we have opted to use overseas platforms for streaming and general airplay, so still in 2021, much of the music doesn’t get played locally. Only a few stations would engage and there is still a perception of the level of popularity in Guyana, which in my estimation is measured inaccurately.

Because of the lack of updated laws, creatives can’t earn from their work, so what is the true value of airplay without this?

In relation to expectation, I’m an executive member of the Guyana Music Network. I know it’s making efforts to advocate and create better systems for creatives locally and overseas. But it has a lot to do with all of us. Copyright is part of the music business and the music business should be the business of everyone involved.