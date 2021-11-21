‘Banath Styles’

“Young entrepreneurs play a great role in motivating persons who finished school and are not sure as to what job they want to do as yet. We show them that they don’t necessarily need to work a nine-to-five job, they can be their own boss.”

for only the classy and elegant

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – On the verge of taking the local fashion industry to the next level is mother of one, Janique Gaskin, founder of Banath Styles, a business she co-owns with her husband, Kenny Hussain. According to Gaskin, from a very young age, she had an eye for all things fashion. In fact, it was her fascination with this, coupled with what she saw on fashion tv-shows that led to the realisation of the business venture, which she owns today.

“Growing up watching world top model and fashion shows, also the desire to make my own clothes is what inspired me to start sewing,” she related. Back in August 2016, she recalled that was the period, she really took interest and decided it was time to test her skills.But it was not then that she was able to kick start her business venture. Before, Banath Styles came into being, Gaskin said she worked at a call centre where she learned a few customer skills. From there, she worked at other places where she learned about the tricks of owning and operating a business while still perfecting her sewing skills. In June 2019, she joined the teaching profession but that was put on pause when the global pandemic hit our local shores and schools were forced to close their doors. Not only that, but just after the pandemic started, her husband fell ill which made him unable to work. Though faced with some hard times, the young woman explained that it did not stop her from pursing her sewing venture.

It was then, she revealed that she started to take things more seriously with her craft. “After the pandemic hit, my husband fell ill and that’s when I started to focus more on my craft along with him. Not being able to go back to construction work, I decided to teach him how to sew which was difficult because part of his brain is damaged and he is unable to focus. Like he used to but he tries his best and he’s my number one supporter,” Gaskin commented. With the support of her husband, the business is already making a name for itself in the local fashion world. This, of course, is evident through the tremendous support that they have been receiving. When asked about their future plans, Gaskin said that being able to own a spacious sewing studio is her vision since this will help their business to grow even more, since “I would be able to hire persons to work with us.” Presently, she said, one of the challenges they are dealing with is not having a spacious environment to carry out some of their work. But they are taking it one day at a time, she added. As for the pandemic, it has positively impacted business since, according to Gaskin, it really allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and invest more time and effort into promoting her business. The 23-year-old entrepreneur is of the belief that other young businesswomen and men are truly an inspiration to today’s generation. “Young entrepreneurs play a great role in motivating persons who finished school and are not sure as to what job they want to do as yet. We show them that they don’t necessarily need to work a nine-to-five job; they can be their own boss,” she mentioned. To this end, she suggested that one way that small businesses and entrepreneurs can impact the public and grow, is through promotional events. Not only could events like these bring about immense exposure but through this, young entrepreneurs could connect with others and inspire them. Anyone, who wishes to indulge in the elegant and classy from Gaskin’s Banath Styles, can make contact on telephone numbers (592) 674-5780 and 691-7017 or via Facebook, Instagram or TikTok @Banath Sews. >>>