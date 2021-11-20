Youths perpetrating majority of crimes – Police

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police (GPF) has noted that youths have been perpetrating the majority of the serious crimes for this year.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, during his presentation at last Monday’s virtual launch of the GPFs Christmas posture (anticrime plans) stated that to date, a total of 68 persons below the age of 25 have been charged for committing serious crimes.

Kaieteur News in seeking some greater clarity asked him yesterday if it might be a fact that youths have been perpetrating most of the crimes in 2021.

Blanhum’s response was “Indeed, a vast majority of the perpetrators are young persons within the above age range”.

According to the Crime Chief, he is concerned about this especially when youths ages 17, 18, and 19 are being charged.

In his presentation he said, “This [is] something we need to address urgently, we cannot continue to lock-up persons and hope that this is going to solve the crime problem”.

Blanhum stated that he believes that the youths are being influenced by social media and hardened criminals to choose a life of crime.

In order to stop this trend, the Crime Chief suggested that it would be helpful for households to improve their family life so as to positively influence youths in the home.

Recently Kaieteur News had reported extensively on the brutal murder of a prominent doctor, Colin Roach, by two teenage boys.

It was a crime that gained nationwide attention, but what was more heartrending to Guyanese was that two boys, 18-year-old Lenrick Mosai Byass and 19 year-old- Oliver Junior Franklin, confessed to killing the doctor.Franklin had said that he had murdered Roach in self-defence, while Byass pointed out that it was a planned robbery that had gone totally wrong.It was revealed, too, that one of the motives behind the robbery that ended in murder was to raise funds, so that Franklin could buy himself a car.

However, they were caught and if they are found guilty there is a possibility that they might spend the rest of their years behind bars.

They are not the only ones who might face this heavy fate. On Friday, November 5, a 16-year old juvenile and an 18-year-old man, Navindra Sugrim, were remanded for playing a role in the murder of Trevor Alleyne on October 31.

Alleyne was reportedly beaten, stabbed and chopped to death by four men close to 21:00hrs on that date.

One of the suspects had ended his own life, while the rest were apprehended.

These are just four youths, who have been charged for a serious offence in 2021.