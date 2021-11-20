Uprising Entertainment Tapeball set for tomorrow

Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Uprising Entertainment will be hosting a Tapeball competition tomorrow at the National Cultural Centre and Durban Park tarmac. At stake are trophies and cash prizes.
Among the teams set to battle are Pritipaul Establishment, V Net, Specialist, Craig, Eccles, Corruption, Texila University, GWI, Bank of Guyana, Supreme Brawlers, LBI, Short Boss, Guyana Beverage, Sterling Products and National Milling Company.
Teams can contact James ‘Uprising’ Lewis on 625-9007 for registration. The competition is being sponsored by Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals.
