Taxi driver drops home ‘dead’ passenger

…Tells daughter mom is ill

Kaieteur News – Essequibo Police are currently investigating a case where a taxi driver on Monday last allegedly dropped home a ‘dead passenger’.

The dead passenger is 52-year-old Indira Lall of Affiance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Investigators are treating her death as murder after an autopsy conducted on her remains showed that she died as a result of strangulation.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News at this time, it is believed that the 52-year-old security guard was dead when a taxi dropped her home on Monday afternoon.

Her daughter, Reshma Lall, said that when the taxi arrived at the family’s home, the driver called out for them.

“I was home, and I heard the taxi man blowing in front my house, when I gone out he said ‘yuh mother ain’t feel good, she want go to the hospital.”

Reshma continued that when she looked into the car, she noticed that her mother was in the front passenger side, sitting motionless.

“When I open the car door, she was lifeless, when I watch there was froth coming out from her mouth and nose, when I asked him what happened to her, he said that she said she isn’t feeling well, and she wants to go to the hospital… eventually my husband used his car, because the taxi driver said that his lights not working.” she told Kaieteur News.

When they arrived at the hospital, doctors there officially pronounced her mom dead.

Police have since taken the taxi driver into custody, as part of its investigations into Lall’s death.

The family related that their only plea at this time is for justice to prevail.

“What really happened we don’t know, because the postmortem is showing that she was strangled, she worked as a security guard for 10 years and she has a clean record, she wasn’t even suffering with any sickness… all we want at this time is for justice to take its course”, Reshma said.