Ranks working in collusion with criminals a challenge for the Force – Police

Nov 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – One of the challenges that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has faced this year, is that some of its ranks were found to be working in collusion with criminals.
This was highlighted by the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, during his virtual presentation at the recent launch of the force’s Christmas anticrime plan.“We have other instances where ranks were found to be in collusion with criminal elements. Only recently we had a prosecutor, a senior officer, charged for trafficking in narcotics”, Blanhum said.

Senior Cop, Dexter Brown, who was in October caught with marijuana and illegal ammunition in his possession.

Just recently in October, Kaieteur News had reported that a senior cop, Dexter Brown, was remanded for trafficking marijuana and the unlawful possession of ammunition.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dexter Brown was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Brown was arrested by his colleagues after he attempted to drive away from a second roadblock at Helena Number Two Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Prior to this, he had managed to drive away from another roadblock setup by patrol ranks in Region Five.
Brown was found in possession of 9.4 kilogrammes of cannabis and 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The senior cop is only one of the few who have found working in collusion with criminal elements this year

