Pres Ali talks up investment with new Swiss Ambassador

Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2021 News
kaieteur News – Guyana’s Head of State, President Irfaan Ali, yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from Non-Resident Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Federal Council to Guyana, Dr. Jürg Sprecher, and in the process alluded to areas of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment.
According to the President, “…we look forward to collaborating with the Government of Switzerland to explore areas for a more active approach to our bilateral agenda, especially in the areas of technical cooperation, trade and investment.”
He was at the time addressing the simple ceremony that took place at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, and said that Guyana notes Switzerland’s commitment to reducing poverty, promoting respect for human rights and democracy, and for the conservation of natural resources.
According to President Ali, “I wish to assure you of the full support of the Government of Guyana in the discharge of your duties as Non-Resident Ambassador of the Swiss Federal Council to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. As you embark on this new assignment, I express my best wishes to you for a productive and successful tenure of duty.”
The new Non-Resident Ambassador’s appointment allows the two countries to strengthen those relations further.
Dr. Sprecher in his remarks said, the Swiss government is following the development of Guyana with “great interest” and that he has been charged to further enhance the excellent relations between the governments and their citizens.
“Indeed, the current global challenges show once again how important cooperation at the international level is. In that sense, I can assure you that Switzerland intends to remain a close and reliable partner of Guyana, both on the level of our bilateral relations as well as in undertakings of multilateral cooperation.”
Ambassador Sprecher will also be accredited to CARICOM as the Swiss representative to the Caribbean Community.
