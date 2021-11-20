Legends MVP Yusuf pleased with performance

Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Regal Legend’s all-rounder Unnis Yusuf said he is happy with his performance in recently concluded Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup. Yusuf copped the MVP award in the over-50 division after scoring 181 runs with a highest score of 96 and picked up six wickets as Regal Legends defeated Wellman by 92 runs to retain their title.
Yusuf also won the MVP in the New York over -50 league in July last, he is the only player to achieve the feat so far in this category. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport Yusuf said it’s all about experience and application. “I must thank God and I am happy to help my team retain the title,” he added.
Yusuf said he puts the team first and it’s just a matter of just self confidence. “The players supported each other and gel well, it’s important to be comfortable within the team and have a positive mind set. I just go out there and try to give it my best shot,” he said.
Yusuf thanked his family and team mates and for the support.
