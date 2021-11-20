Illegal open burning of garbage can lead to jail time, fines – GFS

Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) stated that it received several reports of garbage and grass fires in various parts of the country, and it is urging citizens to desist from openly burning heaps of garbage or grass.

Scene of the aftermath

If these fires do occur, they should never be left unattended as they pose the potential to spread and become major fire emergencies.
Persons desirous of using fire as a method of land clearing, or for any other purpose, must obtain permission from the GFS before proceeding further.
Meanwhile, the GFS explained that controlling and preventing grass fires should follow, as stated below:
– Do not throw cigarette or cigar butts on the ground or out of a vehicle. Dispose of them properly and make sure they are completely extinguished.
– Be mindful of parking cars, trucks or recreational vehicles on dry grass or shrubs. Exhaust systems on vehicles can reach a temperature of more than 1000 degrees; it only takes about 500 degrees to start a fire during the dry season.
– Parents should emphasize to their children the dangers of playing with fire, as some grass fires are started by children, who have no idea how quickly flames can grow and spread.
– Keep a shovel, bucket of water, fire extinguisher, or other fire suppression tools on hand.
The GFS further explained that the burning of waste can result in the release of highly toxic pollutants into your home and environment.
Finally, persons should also note that the illegal open burning of garbage attracts a fine of $80,000 to $300,000 and perpetrators can face up to three months imprisonment.

