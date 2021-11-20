Illegal immigrant wanted for money launderingIllegal immigrant wanted for money laundering

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for 25-year-old Chinedu Emmanuel Aniekwe, in relation to money laundering and operating a pyramid

scheme in Guyana.The wanted man last known address is Lot 1 and 2 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown. It was also stated in the bulletin that he is in Guyana illegally.

The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Chinedu Emmanuel Aniekwe, to contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.