If minister can prove that Council sold city properties I will resign immediately -Mayor

City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, during an interview with Kaieteur News, acknowledged the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall’s statement about the Council that there appears to be “a nefarious scheme,” by “some members to undervalue and rapidly dispose of certain city properties.

In his statement, the mayor noted that the council has the authority to lease land. However, in the event of sales or disposal of council property, the Minister has to give consent. He further noted that if they are to be disposed, all property may be sold at a current market related price and shall be determined by a majority vote by the council and subject for final approval by the Minister of Local Government. This is according to the City Assets Licence, Lease and Disposal Policy.

“So if we dispose of council property, the minister has to give consent, the minister will be aware, but if we lease, that falls under the council remit; but if we sell or dispose the minister has to give consent, he will be fully involved in every transaction,” the mayor told Kaieteur News.

He asserted that he believes that the PPP/C administration wants to dispose of city property like they did before, and then put this council in a fix to state how it disposed of the property.

“If there is any trace that the Minister of Local Government can produce to the public that this city council sell or dispose of properties, not lease, we leased lands, sell or dispose of any land of the city council, I’m ready to tender my resignation immediately” the mayor stressed.

The Mayor did, however, admit that the council leased lands, but never sold, he made reference to the Laws of Guyana, Municipal and District Act cap. 28:01 Sections 320, which states that “all undivided lands in every council area, except private lands held in joint ownership or ownership in common, shall be under the control and management of the council.”