Hetmyers, KSM Investments, Bakewell on board with RHTYSC,MS Christmas Programme

Kaieteur News – The plans of the twelve cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to make a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate during the upcoming Christmas season, this week received a major boost as several donors and sponsors came on board. The teams would be hosting twelve different activities during the 1st to 24th of December including the distribution of one thousand food hampers, seven thousand toys, one thousand Christmas breakfasts, educational materials, cycles and special festive season packages to single parent households.

The club would also be hosting the seventh edition of its popular Christmas Village under very strict covid 19 guidelines.

During the last week, the club received financial assistance from major donors -West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer and his wife Nirvani, Bakewell, KSM Inc and Navin and Sons Construction. Additionally, the teams have also received assistance from several overseas friends as it set up preparation for the festive season.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that preparation for the 32nd edition of the charity programme has been very difficult as the cost of grocery and toys have sky rocketed over the last few months due to the world wide shipping problem. He noted for example that a toy car which cost four hundred dollars in 2020 is now priced at fifteen hundred, while a bottle of oil which was $340 is now $560. He however committed the club and its teams to assisting as much as possible.

The Hetmyers handed over a very significant contribution to the club which would almost cover the cost of the food hampers project, while KSM Inc and Bakewell contributed a combined five hundred thousand dollars which was used to purchase toys from China Trading. Bakewell also contributed one hundred thousand dollars worth of inflatable characters towards the Christmas Village. Navin and Sons also contributed financially towards the toys drive. Overseas based Raj Bharrat of the Florida Guyana Hope NGO also contributed financially along with overseas based medical doctors Puran Singh and Tulsi Dyal Singh.

Foster expressed thanks to Shimron Hetmyer for his contribution and hailed him for his support of charity causes and also to the development of cricket in the Ancient County.

Thanks were also extended to Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Inc, Rajin Ganga of Bakewell and Navin Deokissoon of Navin and Sons.

The long serving Secretary/CEO also disclosed that the club has been able to clinch a sponsorship deal to assist hundreds of less fortunate students with educational materials, while several others would receive bicycles. The club would assist several Non Government Organisations with food hampers and toys in an effort to reach across the county.

Donations would also be made to the St Mary Anglican Church and St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church along with several orphanages. The club would also be sponsoring a Christmas Concert and a feeding programme at St Francis, which played a major part in its formation in 1990.

The twelve teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and second division, Pepsi under 19 and intermediate, Metro females, Vitality under 23 along with Namilco Thunder Flour under 21 and first division.