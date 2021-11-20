Guyanese Boxers can win medals if they perform to their best

Blake says Jackman don’t have females to test her locally

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Youth boxers Travis Inverary, Patrick Harvey and Alesha Jackman have gained spots at the Junior Pan Am Games scheduled for November 25 to December 5 in Cali, Colombia and are scheduled to depart these shores on November 23.

Inverary and Jackman, rated as the best female Junior Boxer in the Caribbean, will compete in the 69kg class, while Harvey will do battle in the 63kg class.

The trio are a part of Guyana’s contingent at the Games, which caters for U-23 athletes in the Americas and were engaged in a three-week Camp held at the Andrew ‘six head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown and the Guyana Defence Force Boxing Gym at Camp Ayanganna.

Each of young Boxers received a $100,000 stipend from the GOA to spend during their training in Guyana or when they get to Colombia.

The camp was also attended by T&T’s pugilist Juan Rodriguez and his Coach, Kirt Sinnette and Coaches Sebert Blake, Sinnette and former Guyana Boxer Joseph Murray were the trainers.

Coach Blake, the Coach of Olympian Keevin Allicock, provided his views on the Camp as it winds down to its conclusion.

“I am satisfied with the work they put in and with the preparation and I am hopeful that they can be successful.

I expect them to go out there and give their best performance and if perform at their best I expect them to bring back a few medals for Guyana from the games,” Blake said.

Blake is also Jackman’s coach and he assessed her chances in Colombia.

“She is very young and always leaning…this is a learning process for her. I hope she goes out there and do her best and if she can do that she should do well. Every day she shows improvement from day one.

Her biggest challenge is that she doesn’t have females to compete with locally but then again we have to go out there and see what she can do in this competition.

This is a higher level of competition than she is accustomed to so I hope she can continue being as successful as she has been in previous tournaments,” says Blake.

The Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Technical Director and National Boxing Coach Terrence Poole will accompany the trio to the high altitude South American Nation.