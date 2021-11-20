GTT launches $30 million Christmas campaign

Kaieteur News – Telecommunications giant, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday launched its annual Christmas Campaign, where its customers during this holiday season will have the chance to win up to $30 million in cash and prizes.

GTT’s Christmas promotions, which kick started yesterday, will run up to January 8, 2022. It was launched at the Pegasus Hotel under the theme “Together we celebrate”.

Delivering remarks at the event was the Chief Operating Officer of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, who expressed the importance of its $30 million campaign during the holiday season.

“Christmas is a special time of year, and with GTT this is no exception. In fact, despite 2021 having been one of the most challenging years in recent memory, Christmas gives us reason for celebration, and reason to hope for a brighter tomorrow, together. That being said, it is our tradition to show our appreciation for our fellowman, including all of you here, and especially our valued customers, by coming together to share gifts of our own. This year, GTT will share a package of very tangible gifts of millions of dollars in cash and prizes with our valued customers; current and future, giving us all, together, the opportunity to celebrate,” he explained.

Ferguson further emphasized the importance of their service and what it means to their customers.

“Our customers are central to our philosophy of service, and so we continue to be laser-focused on meeting and surpassing their expectations of reliable connectivity. In this regard, we have mobilized our senior management team to reach out to customers across all regions, to hear and address their concerns. Going forward into the New Year 2022, customers can certainly look forward to GTT fulfilling more on its promises to reliably connect customers, strengthen our community and innovate for all of Guyana,” the COO highlighted.

Giving a detailed insight into what GTT’s $30 million Christmas campaign is all about was the COO for the Home and Fixed Unit, Eshwar Thakurdin.

According to Mr. Thakurdin, customers will receive free accessories with their purchase of selected phones along with free gigabytes of data, one-month free fibre and free installation on new signups and more during various radio programs.

“Eligibility applies to all of our customers paying a bill in full and on time in stores and by the MMG and MyGTT apps; customers topping up their mobiles with $1000 or more; customers signing up for GTT fibre, or purchasing reduced handsets and SIM from GTT,” he related.

The company also highlighted that this year, it will introduce a new element to share its Christmas cheer with customers in Regions Three, Four, Six and Ten, through an exciting caravan in the streets. Customers are encouraged to look out for the GTT caravan to win prizes from November 20- December 22.