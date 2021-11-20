Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Another 3 unvaccinated persons died of COVID-19
The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that three more unvaccinated persons,who contracted the novel Coronavirus disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 971.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 53-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and a 66-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 27-year-old man from Region Four.
All three persons reportedly died yesterday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 94 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,184.
The dashboard also shows that there are 13 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 60 persons in institutional isolation, 1,818 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,322 persons have recovered from the virus.
