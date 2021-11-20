Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Another 3 unvaccinated persons died of COVID-19

Nov 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Another 3 unvaccinated persons died of COVID-19
The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that three more unvaccinated persons,who contracted the novel Coronavirus disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 971.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 53-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and a 66-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 27-year-old man from Region Four.
All three persons reportedly died yesterday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 94 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,184.
The dashboard also shows that there are 13 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 60 persons in institutional isolation, 1,818 in home isolation, and 4 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 34,322 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Boxers can win medals if they perform to their best

Guyanese Boxers can win medals if they perform to their best

Nov 20, 2021

Blake says Jackman don’t have females to test her locally By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Youth boxers Travis Inverary, Patrick Harvey and Alesha Jackman have gained spots at the Junior Pan Am...
Read More
Uprising Entertainment Tapeball set for tomorrow

Uprising Entertainment Tapeball set for tomorrow

Nov 20, 2021

Legends MVP Yusuf pleased with performance

Legends MVP Yusuf pleased with performance

Nov 20, 2021

Hetmyers, KSM Investments, Bakewell on board with RHTYSC,MS Christmas Programme

Hetmyers, KSM Investments, Bakewell on board with...

Nov 20, 2021

DVA Senior tourney on this Sunday at Sports Hall

DVA Senior tourney on this Sunday at Sports Hall

Nov 20, 2021

AP Invitational set for June 18

AP Invitational set for June 18

Nov 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]