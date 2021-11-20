After regularisation is rationalisation

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wah gan tek place soon in de public service is known as regularisation. De guvament mekkin things more regular.

All ah dem people wah doing de same wuk and gat de same qualifications gan wuk fuh almost de same money, no matter way dem wukkin. Dat is wah people call regularisation.

But after de regularisation gan come de rationalisation. Dat is another word fuh sending home or transfer. Dat is wah dem boys believe gan happen.

De reason why guvament can’t pay no 50 percent increase is because de public service too bloated. It gat gas and de gas coming from de fact dat too much people employ.

Dem gat nuff slackers in de public service. And nuff politician and some ah dem wah call advisors getting pension pun de job – dem getting pension fuh dem political service.

De Pee Pee Pee bin accuse de Coal-a-shun of running a geriatric institution. Dem used to complain how nuff old people deh pun de wuk.

Well now de Pee Pee Pee gat dem own old brigade pon de wuk. Some ah dem can hardly walk but we hear de mind alert…when dem can keep dem eyes open.

Dem boys wan know how come de HAP-NU+Hay-Eff-See nah file no question in de National Assembly as yet asking bout de names of all dem wah dem pun de wuk and qualifying for social security.

Deh gat some people getting state pension, dem getting NIS pension, old age pension and still dem wan wuk. Ow man! Give dem young people a chance nuh.

Dem boys know dat when de rationalisation start all dem wah sitting down in office twiddling dem thumbs gan get send home. But dem boys nah sure bout de members of de geriatric club.

Talk half and find out wah is de age of dem wah running fuh leader!