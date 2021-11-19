Puerto Rican company submits billion-dollar bid to install solar grid

Kaieteur News – Puerto Rico headquartered company CH4 Systems Inc has submitted a bid of just over a billion dollar to install solar photovoltaic mini-grid systems for the hinterland regions.

CH4 Systems is an engineering, procurement and construction company with extensive experience in the areas of the electric power, petroleum, gas, petrochemical, mining and infrastructure. The company was among four others which submitted bids for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Other notable bids that opened yesterday at the NPTAB were for the supply of energy efficient lamps for the Ministry of Public Works, and the procurement of aluminum boats and engine for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Supply and delivery of energy efficient lamps and 100 watts stand-alone solar street lamps to the Ministry of Public Works.

Design, supply, install and commission of off-grid solar photovoltaic mini-grid system and electrical distribution networks in Region 1,2,3,8 & 9.

Ministry of Agriculture-ASDU

Procurement of new equipment for the Ministry of Agriculture: Lot 1- five new aluminum boats and Lot 2- five new outboard engines.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Operation Services at Lusignan landfill Region 4.

Operation services at Bon Success municipal landfill- Lethem Region 9.

Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)

The supply of a generator complete with an automatic transfer switch.