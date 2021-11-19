Puerto Rican company submits billion-dollar bid to install solar grid

Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Puerto Rico headquartered company CH4 Systems Inc has submitted a bid of just over a billion dollar to install solar photovoltaic mini-grid systems for the hinterland regions.
CH4 Systems is an engineering, procurement and construction company with extensive experience in the areas of the electric power, petroleum, gas, petrochemical, mining and infrastructure. The company was among four others which submitted bids for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
Other notable bids that opened yesterday at the NPTAB were for the supply of energy efficient lamps for the Ministry of Public Works, and the procurement of aluminum boats and engine for the Ministry of Agriculture.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Supply and delivery of energy efficient lamps and 100 watts stand-alone solar street lamps to the Ministry of Public Works.
Design, supply, install and commission of off-grid solar photovoltaic mini-grid system and electrical distribution networks in Region 1,2,3,8 & 9.
Ministry of Agriculture-ASDU
Procurement of new equipment for the Ministry of Agriculture: Lot 1- five new aluminum boats and Lot 2- five new outboard engines.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Operation Services at Lusignan landfill Region 4.
Operation services at Bon Success municipal landfill- Lethem Region 9.
Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)
The supply of a generator complete with an automatic transfer switch.
Nov 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Overseas based student-athlete, Aaliyah Moore has been recognised as the NJCAA Division one women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Athlete of the year. This is the first time...
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 19, 2021
Nov 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – When the March 2020 election rigging continued way into April and the months began to go by with no... more
Kaieteur News – The President and Vice President must explain to this nation how it is they propose to undertake the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]