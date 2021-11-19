Police losing investigators to private sector – GPF Crime Chief

Latest update November 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police have complained that they are losing a number of their investigators to private security firms.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum speaking at a forum on Monday lamented the fact that their work has been hampered due to the lack of quality investigators. Blanhum said the inadequacy is being felt across all of the police divisions.
In listing some of the other challenges faced by the Force, Blanhum noted that some investigators have left due to retirement, others were put before the courts and some were even transferred for disciplinary infractions. “We have also lost some of our investigators to some of the companies out there, the security companies I’m speaking about,” the Crime Chief stated.
He further acknowledged that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Force was unable to conduct criminal investigation courses to induct new entrants. He further enlightened that the Force is assessing measures to implement the signing of contracts for persons being trained as he made specific reference to one of the Force’s dog handlers who after being trained, left the organisation. The individual, he noted, was sent on training in Texas at a cost of almost US $100,000 and upon his return, though he was fully equipped with the skills and knowledge, he was not utilised by the GPF.
