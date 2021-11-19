LanLam Classic/David’s Voice Monetary Scholarship

…Cyclists, Clivecia Spencer and Mario Washington are this years’ beneficiaries



Kaieteur News – The LonLam Classic Organisation, a Linden based entity which invests in ‘Passion’ and ‘Riding with Integrity’ on Sunday last held a successful Cycling programme in the Bauxite Mining Town which saw the best of the nation’s cyclists from juniors to veterans, including females, competing for attractive cash prizes and other incentives.

Led by Nigel London and Littleton Lambert, LonLam Classic Organisation is not exclusively focused on cycling but is dedicated to the holistic development of athlete students as it encourages the disciplined focus on education as well.

To make this reality, the entity administers the David’s Voice / David McDougall Scholarship which is monetary, aimed at assisting the recipient with their educational pursuits. This year, the two athletes who benefitted from the scholarship are cyclists, Clivecia Spencer from the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club and Mario Washington of Berbice who is a member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club.

The scholarship which is designed to bring awareness to autism is also aimed at promoting young David’s who has been diagnosed with autism but is blessed with a kind and generous heart.

Spencer has been a dedicated cyclist and is enrolled at the Linden Technical Institute where she will continue her educational pursuits, while Washington, who is one of Guyana’s leading junior riders, recently received 10 passes following his CSEC examinations and is desirous of continuing his educational quest at the tertiary level.

LonLam Classic Organisation commented: “We are continuing to invest in disciplined athletes and we wish both Ms. Spencer and Mr. Washington, the very best in their future as they continue to seek for more excellence.”

The organisation is comprised of enthusiasts from Linden, Georgetown, Berbice, and the Diaspora.